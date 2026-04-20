Coachella Weekend 2 Was Actually Better Than Weekend 1

Weekend 2 had more unpredictable, fun, and worthwhile moments compared to the influencer-focused Weekend 1.

Surprise guest appearances, like Lisa with Anyma and Sabrina Carpenter with Madonna, made Weekend 2 more exciting.

Artists took more risks and loosened up on Weekend 2, delivering a more engaging experience for viewers.

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

I’m just gonna say it… Coachella Weekend 2 might’ve lowkey cleared Weekend 1.

And yeah, I know that’s not the popular opinion because everybody treats Weekend 1 like the “main event”—the influencer Olympics, the first looks, the viral fits. But if we’re talking strictly moments? Weekend 2 showed out in a way that felt way more unpredictable, way more fun, and honestly… way more worth it.

And maybe I caught it differently because I was watching from the couch, locked in like it was a playoff game. No distractions, no running stage to stage, no missing surprise guests because I’m stuck in a crowd trying to get a drink. I saw EVERYTHING. And what I saw? Weekend 2 had the juice.

Let’s start with the surprises—because that’s really what separated the two.

You had Lisa popping out with Anyma, which wasn’t just random, it was one of those crossover moments that had the internet talking immediately. Then Sexyy Red bringing out GloRilla? That’s energy you can’t fake. That’s a crowd-shaking, “okay this is different” type of moment. And somehow it didn’t stop there.

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Sabrina Carpenter bringing out Madonna??? Like… let’s be serious. That’s not just a guest—that’s a headline within a headline. That’s legacy meeting new wave in real time.

And then one of the wildest moments of the weekend—Justin Bieber pulling up with Billie Eilish to perform “One Less Lonely Girl.” That’s nostalgia, that’s chaos, that’s two completely different fanbases colliding in the best way possible. You couldn’t script that better.

Then you sprinkle in appearances from Big Sean, SZA, and Sexyy Red, and it starts to feel like Weekend 2 was just artist after artist deciding, “yeah… let’s make this one count.”

Even the more subtle moments hit. PinkPantheress bringing out Zara Larsson and Manon—especially with all the Katseye drama floating around—added a whole other layer to the weekend. If you know, you know. And if you don’t… you probably missed it because you were too busy watching Weekend 1 highlights.

That’s really what it comes down to. Weekend 1 gives you the rollout. Weekend 2 gives you the freedom. Artists loosen up, switch things up, and take more risks. And this year? It paid off.

So yeah… if you went Weekend 1, you had a time. I’m not taking that away from you.

But if we’re being real?

Weekend 2 had the moments.

And from my couch? I didn’t miss a single one. BennettKnows