Sunken Seed-Spreader Nick Cannon Hard-Launches Love Of Trump With Amber Rose, Muva MAGA Defends White People Saying N-Word

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Ubiquitous baby daddy Nick Cannon seemingly cosigned Amber Rose’s Republican rebrand by saying that “Democrats are the party of the KKK” and “I f**k with Trump.” If that wasn’t enough, Rose, his GOP groupie guest, had a lukewarm hot take was that white people should be able to say the N-word because it will reduce violence. Source: Julia Beverly/ Unique Nicole The Black MAGA probate season seemingly continues as Nick Cannon is the latest celeb announce his support for President Donald Trump. With Amber Rose as a guest on one of the prolific procreator’s many hosting gigs, he agreed “100%” with her claim that Democrats “don’t care about people of color and the Republicans do.” This Wild ‘N Out sketch has already gone on too long. “People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves. I mean, both you and I have some conservative views. You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names,” he explained, according to Variety. Several social media users joked that he must not help his kids with homework because he missed some pretty basic chapters. And this half-truth is running wild online with Nick as the latest spokesperson for it. No matter how often it’s repeated as a “gotcha!” moment, it’s no more relevant or reflective about today’s parties than it was when Sen. Ted Cruz said the same thing in 2017. See what the reactions and fact-check on Nick Cannon’s claims after the flip!

Amber Rose Thinks White People Should Say The N-Word, But Nobody Asked With Nicki Minaj, Teddy Riley, Nick Cannon, and possibly Chilli creating competition for Amber’s speaking spot in the next RNC, Amber Rose seemingly found a way to pull out the lead. February’s BAFTA incident was a reminder that the N-word will get the people going, even when it’s not said maliciously or voluntarily (due to Tourette Syndrome.) Enter Amber Rose with complaints about white people’s freedom of speech to say “n***a.” “White people should be able to say n***a. Because when you really stop giving a fuck about stupid, dumba** f****g words, we’ll stop killing each other,” she asserted. “You know if somebody says the hard ‘R’ and is pointing at you, is very different than rap lyrics, or just staying, ‘That’s my n***a,’ We’re all smart enough to know what’s right and wrong, so why are we creating so much damage and meaning behind it,” Amber continued. Who is “we?” Claiming Black people are the ones perpetuating violence around the N-word tells us everything we need to know. Notice how when it’s convenient, the history and origins suddenly don’t matter because “we’re smart enough to know” better. Then we’re smart enough to know the context of why it’s still considered unacceptable. Rap isn’t the problem; racism is and that’s what created the “damage and meaning” behind the N-word. And whoever wants to say the N-word already does, whether it’s right or wrong, intended as a slur or slang. And no real or imagined consequences have stopped it, so this is another intellectually dishonest and recycled hot take. Many critics are wondering why Amber Rose is even weighing in on Black American business if she doesn’t identify as Black or Black American in the first place. Of course, the Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez, pulled up to remind us she clocked Amber back on their season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. This is nothing new from Amber Rose, a loud and proud Trump supporter, and many fans say they aren’t surprised if Nick Cannon is riding shotgun in the MAGA-mobile, too. If anything, the ignorance and misinformation is more disappointing than the beliefs they’re trying to justify. Conservative clout, won’t chase itself! What do you think of Nick Cannon and Amber Rose’s conservative comments?