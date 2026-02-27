Gallery: Top Celeb Looks From The NAACP Image Creative Honors
Red Carpet Rundown: Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Looks From The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors
The girls were outside.
On February 26, the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors brought Black Hollywood to Los Angeles in fashion looks we are obsessed with. As one of the lead-up events to the main ceremony on February 28, the event always give us a preview of what’s coming—and if this red carpet was any indication, we’re in for drama, polish, and pure Black excellence.
From Kerry Washington to Sherri Shepherd, the NAACP red carpet was filled with whimsy, bright color, sculptural silhouettes, and gowns that felt almost 3-D. Think body-hugging columns, dramatic trains, architectural corsetry, and flirty textures.
Let’s get into it.
Sherri Shepherd Stuns In Black Velvet And Gold With A Pink Train Moment
Sherri was breathtaking. Period. Coming off the heels of news of her talk show cancellation, the comedian was clearly unbothered. Sis is booked, busy, and beautiful.
She wore a black halter velvet gown topped with a striking gold corset detail that cinched her waist and kept everything snatched. The bright pink satin duster with an exaggerated train was the moment. It floated behind her as she worked the carpet from pose to pose.
Her short, softly curled bob framed her cheeks beautifully, and her glam was turned all the way up—glitter, bronzer, and glow that played perfectly with the gold and hot pink. She looked gorgeous.
Kerry Washington Keeps It Sleek On The NAACP Red Carpet In Pearls And A Sculpted Column Dress
Kerry also delivered. She stepped out in a sleek, ankle-length black column dress with skinny straps. Pearl detailing lined the bodice and neckline before curving into the straps themselves.
The pearls traced her shape like the dress was made just for her. The Scandal star styled her hair in a romantic updo with a soft side bang and curls that added just enough drama.
And they weren’t alone. The Creative Honors continues to be one of our favorite carpets for a reason—it honors creativity, influence, and heritage, and the style always shows up.
Scroll through our gallery of standout looks below.
Gallery: 57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors Red Carpet
Serayah
Serayah leaned into romance with a nude corseted gown featuring intricate lace overlay and sculpted peplum detailing. The fitted bodice hugged her frame while the lace added texture and depth. She styled her hair in soft waves that framed her face and paired the look with glowing skin, sculpted cheeks, and a glossy nude lip.
Karen Pittman
Karen delivered full red carpet drama in a sleeveless black ball gown with a dramatically voluminous skirt and silver waist detailing. The structured bodice balanced the fullness of the skirt beautifully, creating a strong, statuesque silhouette. She wore her hair sleek and pulled back, letting the gown take center stage, and opted for refined glam with defined eyes and a soft neutral lip.
Jerrie Johnson
Jerrie mixed classic and bold in the best way, pairing a white polka-dot blouse with a dramatic black bow tie and a vibrant high-low pink skirt. The structured blouse and oversized bow balanced perfectly against the flowing pink skirt and leg reveal. Come on legs!
Crystle Stewart
Crystle was all about BAWDY. She stepped out in lavender in a lilac long-sleeve gown with dramatic cutouts and a plunging neckline. The cutouts and deep plunge gave the column silhouette edge while still feeling polished. She paired the look with a sleek, chin-length bob and glowing bronzed makeup that highlighted her cheekbones and kept the focus on that flawless skin.
Aisha Hinds
Aisha Hinds delivered one of the most sculptural looks of the night in a gray textured gown with exaggerated architectural sleeves and a dramatic bubble skirt silhouette. The structured proportions and intricate white line detailing gave the dress dimension and a near-couture feel.
Edwina Finley
Edwina gave soft glam in a soft pink strapless gown with a structured bodice and matching feathered shawl detail. The blush-toned silhouette hugged her frame beautifully while the feathered wrap added movement and drama. She styled her hair in a sleek low bun with a side part.
Lynae Vanee
Lynae Vanee stepped onto the carpet in a cream gown featuring bold graphic detailing at the bust and a red lip motif. The structured bodice and clean silhouette gave the look a modern art feel, while the red heels added a sharp pop of color. This dress is making its rounds on the red carpet – and we love it.
Malinda Williams
Malinda brought whimsy and personality. The iconic actress wore a sheer black blouse paired with a voluminous black skirt featuring oversized polka dots and a green waist tie. The sheer polka dot top and full skirt created a playful yet elevated silhouette. She wore her hair pulled back with a bold red flower accent, finishing the look with statement earrings.
Red Carpet Rundown: Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Looks From The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com