Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Funniest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Grammys

Never Too Much! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From The 2026 Grammys

Must-see social media shenanigans from the star-studded 2026 Grammy Awards

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 30

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Last night’s star-studded Grammys was another shenanigan-stuffed spectacle with a slew of viral moments, including authentically unique star Durand Bernarr‘s hilarious reaction to winning his first Grammy, Girlie-Pop group Katseye flabbergasting the internet with their, uh, performance (?), and Cher accidentally announcing Luther Vandross as the winner of Record of the Year for Kendrick and SZA’s hit collab ‘Luther.’

In an instantly iconic moment, the 79-year-old legend seemingly only expected to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for her 60-year career before host Trevor Noah called her back to present the last award.

Following a flustered moment with the teleprompter and envelope, a clearly confused Cher announced, “Oh, the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross!” which immediately sent social media into a frenzy because, well, the beloved crooner passed away in 2005.

Always classy, Cher corrected herself that “the Grammy goes to Kendrick Lamar” and apologized as the crowd bustled with laughter.

Naturally, social media exploded with memes poking fun at the moment where Cher appeared to genuinely believe that Luther Vandross won a Grammy.

Other standout moments included the soul-stirring tribute honoring D’Angelo and Roberta Flack with a tremendous homage to Gospel giant Richard Smallwood.

Led by Lauryn Hill, the buzziest moment of the night featured beautiful tributes by Bilal, Lucky Daye, Leon Thomas, Raphael Saadiq, Anthony Hamilton, Vanguard BGVS, and Jon Batiste, who closed with a stirring rendition of “Africa.”

What was your fave moment from the 2026 Grammys? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, viral videos, and more from the star-studded show on the flip.

The post Never Too Much! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From The 2026 Grammys appeared first on Bossip.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930

Never Too Much! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From The 2026 Grammys was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Shabana Motors 2026
Shop  |  J. Bachelor

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

You Choose Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

You Choose! Win Tickets to See Summer Walker OR A$AP Rocky LIVE!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close