Rich Aunty Oils, Affordable Must-Haves & Premium Essentials: BOSSIP’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Founded by Maekaeda Gibbons who started making her own versions of high-end fragrances as a self-care ritual, the multimillion-dollar empire exploded into one of the most bankable brands in the melanin-thin space.

“This desire in me is to make sure that the girls that look like me feel seen,” said Gibbons in an interview with ESSENCE. “I don’t think that’s the case for regular fragrance brands. And I use the term regular, meaning their marketing strategy does not include Black women in a prominent way.”

With Black women as 85% of her loyal customer base, Gibbons is primed for an even bigger 2026 with her coveted collection of luxurious products that sell out just as fast as they’re restocked.

