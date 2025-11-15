Listen Live
Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed At Homecoming 2025

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green And Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

We hereby present the stunning Spartans who conquered the yard at Homecoming 2025

Published on November 15, 2025

1 of 63

Not your typical hotties!

Norfolk State Homecoming 2025

Source: Sierra Leone/IG: @creolesaint

You know we had to salute those mighty Spartans of Norfolk State University known for its vibrant campus culture, authentic tidewater vibes, and spectacular Spartan Legion band in the heart of Norfolk, Virginia (across the bridge from pesky rival Hampton University).

Founded in 1935 as the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union University during the Great Depression, the comprehensive urban public institution is “committed to transforming students’ lives through exemplary teaching, research, and service” while fostering a “supportive academic and culturally diverse environment for all,” per its official site.

Dedicated to empowering its students to turn aspirations into reality as well-rounded citizens and leaders for the 21st century, NSU recently made headlines by receiving a record-breaking $50 million gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

In 2020, Scott gifted the university $40 million and was consistently briefed by President Javaune Adams-Gaston on the progress being made at the institution.

“This $50M gift will catapult Norfolk State to its next level of excellence,” wrote the university in a statement.

“President Adams-Gaston and administrators are grateful for the enormous vote of confidence Ms. Scott has placed in the institution and its ability to provide positive outcomes for our students.”

Notable NSU alum include J.B. Smoove, Tim Reid, Jawn Murray, Pee Wee Kirkland, Yvonne B. Miller (the first Black woman to be elected to the state house), and more.

Have you ever experienced Norfolk State’s (underrated) Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting for? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Norfolk State stunners who slayyyed the Spartan way at Homecoming on the flip.

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green And Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DQSItz3D0Am/?img_index=1

The post BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green And Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

