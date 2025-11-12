Listen Live
Close
Music

Brandy & Monica Hint at Las Vegas Residency — “The Tour Keeps Winning!

Brandy & Monica Hint at Las Vegas Residency — “The Tour Keeps Winning!

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brandy & Monica
Source: Courtesy of Tre Media / Tre Media

It’s official — The Boy Is Mine tour is one of the most talked-about R&B tours of the year! Brandy and Monica, two powerhouse vocalists who defined late ‘90s and early 2000s R&B, are proving that timeless talent never fades. With Brandy selling over 40 million albums worldwide and Monica moving over 25 million, both women have built careers rooted in soulful storytelling and unmatched vocal range. This tour marks a monumental reunion of two icons who once ruled the charts together with their Grammy-winning hit, “The Boy Is Mine.” Now, decades later, they’re showing the world that sisterhood, growth, and music still win every time.

Michael Jackson Biopic “Michael” Breaks Records Before Release

Over the last few months, the tour has delivered moment after moment — from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Queen Latifah showing love in Los Angeles to Brandy and her brother Ray J sharing a heartfelt hug on stage after years of tension. Then there was that viral moment when Mya filled in for Muni Long with just five hours’ notice and absolutely killed it. Each stop has felt like a celebration of R&B excellence, nostalgia, and grace. And just when fans thought it couldn’t get any better, Brandy and Monica hinted during their last show that Vegas might be next. A residency? A continuation of the tour? Either way, the internet is already losing it — and for good reason.

Kendrick Lamar Leads the 68th Grammy Nominations — Who I’m Rooting For

As for me, I’m already counting down until the tour hits Houston. There’s no way I’m missing Monica’s “For You I Will” live — it’s one of my all-time favorites, and I’ve been waiting to hear her perform it again since the last few times I saw her. And of course, no show is complete without that legendary duet of “The Boy Is Mine.” Every time they perform it, it feels like the first time — pure magic, pure vocals, pure R&B history. Brandy and Monica are proving that not only is the boy still theirs — but so is the stage. BennettKnows.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

11 Items
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close