Brandy & Monica Hint at Las Vegas Residency — “The Tour Keeps Winning!

It’s official — The Boy Is Mine tour is one of the most talked-about R&B tours of the year! Brandy and Monica, two powerhouse vocalists who defined late ‘90s and early 2000s R&B, are proving that timeless talent never fades. With Brandy selling over 40 million albums worldwide and Monica moving over 25 million, both women have built careers rooted in soulful storytelling and unmatched vocal range. This tour marks a monumental reunion of two icons who once ruled the charts together with their Grammy-winning hit, “The Boy Is Mine.” Now, decades later, they’re showing the world that sisterhood, growth, and music still win every time.

Over the last few months, the tour has delivered moment after moment — from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Queen Latifah showing love in Los Angeles to Brandy and her brother Ray J sharing a heartfelt hug on stage after years of tension. Then there was that viral moment when Mya filled in for Muni Long with just five hours’ notice and absolutely killed it. Each stop has felt like a celebration of R&B excellence, nostalgia, and grace. And just when fans thought it couldn’t get any better, Brandy and Monica hinted during their last show that Vegas might be next. A residency? A continuation of the tour? Either way, the internet is already losing it — and for good reason.

As for me, I’m already counting down until the tour hits Houston. There’s no way I’m missing Monica’s “For You I Will” live — it’s one of my all-time favorites, and I’ve been waiting to hear her perform it again since the last few times I saw her. And of course, no show is complete without that legendary duet of “The Boy Is Mine.” Every time they perform it, it feels like the first time — pure magic, pure vocals, pure R&B history. Brandy and Monica are proving that not only is the boy still theirs — but so is the stage. BennettKnows.