T.I.P Expands Empire with Haha Mafia Comedy Special

Published on November 6, 2025

T.I.P. Posted on the Corner Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

The Grand Hustle king, T.I.P. “T.I.” Harris, is making moves beyond the music studio and the big screen, diving headfirst into the world of stand-up comedy. During a recent interview, the Atlanta icon gave fans an inside look at his latest venture, the “Haha Mafia,” a collective of comedic talent he’s bringing to the forefront.

Joined by comedian Fatman Deezy, T.I. shared his excitement for his upcoming shows in Indianapolis. When asked what fans can expect, his answer was simple: “You can expect to laugh.” The tour features a lineup that includes Fatman Deezy, K Dub, and J Ski, promising a high-energy experience for everyone in attendance.


T.I. is also preparing to release his first comedy special, titled “Cheaper Than Therapy,” and is developing a stand-up series called “In The Trap” through his Haha Mafia brand. He explained that comedy offers a different sense of accomplishment compared to music. While he knows how a crowd will react to his hit records, the unpredictability of landing a joke in different rooms is an intriguing new challenge for him.

Fatman Deezy, a key member of the Haha Mafia, offered his own perspective. He gave blunt advice to aspiring comedians who are scared to start: “Stay on the porch.” He explained that fear can be a sign that comedy might not be the right path, a refreshingly honest take in an industry full of encouragement. Deezy expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with T.I., viewing it as part of his “harvest.”

With new movie projects like “Da Partment 2” also in the works, T.I. continues to prove he’s a master of reinvention. The Haha Mafia is set to make its mark, and T.I. is determined to carve out a new lane, bringing his signature hustle to the comedy game.

T.I.P Expands Empire with Haha Mafia Comedy Special was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

