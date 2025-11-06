Listen Live
You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Stefon Diggs may have some explaining to do, as he has another baby on the way.

Published on November 6, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

No, we are not talking about his baby with Cardi B. The Patriots Wideout has been identified as the father of IG Baddie, Aileen Lopera’s baby, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera. Tamar Arminak, attorney of Lopera, made a statement confirming Stefon is the father, “The paternity has been confirmed, Mr.Diggs is the father of the child. Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr.Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.”

Although they have confirmed that Diggs is the father, the case isn’t fully dismissed as of yet. Aileen’s attorney emphasized that if they can’t agree, they will proceed in the court of law: “They will move forward if the parties are not able to resolve [their issue] themselves.”

This comes days after the NFL superstar revealed to the world the gender of his baby he is having with Cardi B. During his time at the CFDA Fashion Awards, he spoke with People Magazine, confirming the gender of their baby, “It’s a boy. That’s enough for me. I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

His boo, Cardi, has been in album mode but still made time to watch him ball out at the last Patriots home game. Where the Bronx rapper, of course, stole the show once she stepped in the building.

