Listen Live
Entertainment

25 Best Thanksgiving Movies To Binge This Year

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

This Thanksgiving, check out the movies that keep the vibes going from dinner to leftovers with 25 films to binge this year.

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Thanksgiving
Source: Pintrest / Pintrest

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey. It’s about the togetherness, the laughs, the chaos, and yes, the movies that keep the vibes going from dinner to leftovers. Check out the ultimate Thanksgiving movie guide with 25 films to binge this year.

Whether you’re lounging on the couch with family, ten minutes from falling asleep after too much turkey, or sneaking in a quiet moment after the kids crash, there’s a film for every kind of Thanksgiving moment. Streaming services are packed with options and you’ll want to bookmark this list so you don’t scramble when that moment hits.

This year, we’re mixing everything from all-ages favorites and Black-centric family stories to films that aren’t technically about Thanksgiving but definitely feel like it. We’re throwing in a few new releases for 2025, nodding to films that bring people together and spotlighting those moments around food, family and fun. And yes, you’ll see where you can watch each one.

According to sources like Netflix’s Tudum, the concept of a “Thanksgiving movie” is broader than you think. Imagine gathering, gratitude, and the glories of leftovers. Grab the remote, grab the blanket, and make sure someone else handles the dishes for a minute. Because when the food’s done and the game’s on pause, these movies will keep the family-feels vibe going strong.

Here are 25 films to watch for Thanksgiving this year:

1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – Apple TV+
2. Free Birds – YouTube TV
3. Planes, Trains & Automobiles – Pluto TV
4. The Blind Side – Rent/stream on Prime / Apple TV 
5. Instant Family – Paramount+
6. The Turkey Bowl – Tubi
7. Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow –Prime  Video
8. Home Team – Netflix
9. The Willoughbys – Netflix
10. Yes Day – Netflix
11. Otherhood – Netflix
12. Garfield’s Thanksgiving – Tubi
13. The Humans – Tubi
14. Friendsgiving – Paramount+ 
15. Holidate – Netflix
16. Soul Food – Tubi
17. Left-Handed Girl – Netflix
18. A Very Vintage Christmas – Tubi & Netflix
19. Turkey Drop – Freeform
20. Soul – Disney+
21. Pieces of April – Tubi
22. Black Nativity – Tubi
23. Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – Tubi
24. The Best Man Holiday – Hulu
25. Who Made The Potato Salad? – Tubi

RELATED: Relationship Expert Shares Tips On How Couples Can Survive The Holidays

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Copied Retroid's Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Almost That Time: What’s Next For Blueface After His Release?

Hip-Hop Wired

Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Ordered To Be Deposed Again In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Suit

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Summer Walker
Keisha Nicole Show

Summer Walker’s Finally Over It Is Coming

cream layer cake
Lifestyle

Houston’s Own Marie Broussard Still Shining At 102

Television

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Slim Thug
Music

One Gotta Go: The Biggest Boss — Who Runs It on National Boss Day?

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close