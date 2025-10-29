Listen Live
Masika Kalysha Speaks Out After Husband Jamar Champ’s Death

Masika Speaks Out On Husband’s Passing in Houston Car Accident

Published on October 29, 2025

Former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha has spoken out following the tragic passing of her estranged husband.

The Pump Group VIP Summer Soiree 2025
Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Jamar Champ was reportedly killed in a car accident in Houston on Tuesday, October 28. The crash involved a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on the freeway, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

Shortly after 12 a.m. local time, a silver BMW was heading westbound in eastbound lanes on 6600 Katy Freeway (West Interstate Highway 10) when it struck a silver Tesla Cybertruck head-on. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant R. Dallas and Officer R. Young said the BMW caught on fire, and the Cybertruck collided with a blue Freightliner 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Cybertruck was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. He was later identified as Champ by his friends and family, per KHOU. He was 38.

The driver of the BMW was also killed, while the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to HPD.

Following this tragic news, Champ’s wife, Masika Kalysha, confirmed his passing in a statement to TheShadeRoom.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father/stepfather of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ,” the statement reads. “During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory. Your thoughts, prayers, and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss.”

She also took to the comments of her statement on Instagram, writing: “💔 please pray for me and my girls.”

Kalysha and Champ tied the knot in 2021 and share one child together, daughter 3-year-old Amari.

In an Instagram Live video from December 2023, the reality star revealed she had been “separated” from her husband for all of that year, per PEOPLE. In 2024, she revealed during an interview that she was “going through mediation” with her “soon-to-be-ex-husband.”

