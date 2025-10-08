Listen Live
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: Who Could Join Him on Stage?

Published on October 7, 2025

Bad Bunny x Blue Forum
Source: adidas / adidas

Bad Bunny taking center stage at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show is already legendary. The superstar will be the first male Latin artist to headline the show entirely in Spanish — a full-circle moment for Latin music and culture. Naturally, fans are buzzing with one big question: who’s joining him on stage?

The Complex Politics of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

With his track record of hit collaborations, Bad Bunny has no shortage of superstar friends who could pull up. Over the last few years, he’s built chemistry with Karol G, Rosalía, J Balvin, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, and Young Miko — any of whom could easily make the setlist. And then there’s Cardi B, who teamed up with Bad Bunny and J Balvin for the global smash “I Like It.” Imagine that moment live on the Super Bowl stage — the horns blaring, the beat dropping, and Cardi stepping out with that Bronx energy right after giving birth! It’d be an instant cultural reset. Another surprise special guest would be reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee who could bring hits like “Rompe” and “Gasolina” – that would be insane!

The Rap Girls Reignite Beef – What a Collab Album Would Sound Like

A halftime performance blending reggaeton, trap, and Latin pop could give us something we’ve never seen before. Picture Bunny starting with “Tití Me Preguntó” or “Where She Goes,” then transitioning into a fiery “I Like It” moment with Cardi B and J Balvin, followed by Karol G or Rosalía for a powerhouse duet. The visuals would be pure cinema — lights, flags, street-party choreography, and Caribbean energy radiating through every note. No matter who joins him, this performance will be a milestone not just for Bad Bunny, but for Latin music on the biggest stage in the world. If he plays it right, this could go down as one of the most iconic halftime shows of all time — a true celebration of culture, rhythm, and global influence.

