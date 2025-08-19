Listen Live
Marlon Wayans Says He Just Played The Best Character of His Career

Published on August 19, 2025

Marlon Wayans, an actor, comedian, writer, and producer, has left an undeniable mark on the entertainment industry. For over three decades, he has showcased a remarkable versatility, shifting effortlessly between comedic and dramatic roles while consistently exploring new creative avenues.

While comedies such as the Scary Movie franchise (co-written and co-starring with Shawn Wayans) and White Chicks solidified Wayans’s comedic reputation, he surprised audiences and critics with his performance as Tyrone C. Love in Darren Aronofsky’s 2000 film Requiem for a Dream. This role highlighted Wayans’s range and hinted at the depth explored later in his career.

During his interview with Keisha Nicole, Marlon explains why he feels his role in the latest Jordan Peele-produced film, Him, may very well be the acting role of his career.

Check out the interview below.

