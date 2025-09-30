The Complex Politics of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Source: adidas / adidas

When Jennifer Lopez and Shakira lit up the Super Bowl halftime stage in 2020 (with Bad Bunny), their performance wasn’t just entertainment — it was a cultural statement. They celebrated Latinx identity, highlighted immigration struggles, and reminded the world that the halftime show has always been about more than music. Five years later, the politics surrounding the show are just as intense. Next year, Bad Bunny will headline, and his presence raises new questions about representation, resistance, and the contradictions of performing on the NFL’s biggest stage.

From Skipping U.S. Tours to the World’s Biggest Stage

Bad Bunny’s selection is historic, but also complicated. Just weeks ago, he went viral after explaining why his upcoming tour wouldn’t stop in the U.S. — he didn’t want his fans risking encounters with ICE at his concerts. That decision earned him praise for putting community first, but also criticism for abandoning U.S. audiences. Now, the same artist who avoided U.S. arenas will headline America’s most-watched live event. The irony isn’t lost on anyone. For his critics, it’s hypocrisy. For his fans, it’s proof that he’s taking the fight directly to the center of American culture.

Backlash and Representation

Bad Bunny’s artistry has always pushed boundaries: he sings in Spanish, embraces gender fluidity, and centers Puerto Rican identity. For many, this is exactly what makes his presence at the Super Bowl groundbreaking. For others — it’s unacceptable. Already, commentators have attacked him as “anti-American” and “anti-ICE.” Some people have even called for boycotts. These reactions reveal how deeply cultural politics run through the halftime show. It’s not just about music; it’s about who gets to represent “America” on its biggest stage, and in what language.

The NFL, Control, and Creative Resistance

But here’s the catch: no halftime show exists outside of corporate control. The NFL and its sponsors dictate much of what can or can’t be shown. Jennifer Lopez later revealed that the league tried to cut her “kids in cages” segment just before her 2020 performance — proof that even bold statements are tightly policed. Bad Bunny will face the same pressures. Can he channel his politics without losing the stage altogether? Can he slip protest into spectacle in ways that resonate but don’t get censored? That’s the tightrope every halftime performer walks.

Why It Matters

Bad Bunny’s performance will not only be a career milestone — it will be a cultural flashpoint. If he embraces his contradictions and finds ways to elevate Latinx voices on America’s biggest platform, he could transform the meaning of the halftime show. But if the moment is watered down or swallowed by backlash, it will be another reminder of how institutions absorb resistance and turn it into spectacle. Either way, his presence guarantees that the halftime show remains what it has always been: a mirror of America’s cultural battles, staged under the brightest lights in sports.