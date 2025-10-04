[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Backstage with Dustin Conrad and Young Jas

Source: General / 97.9 The Box

Dustin Conrad is an American R&B singer and songwriter known for his smooth vocals, emotionally resonant lyrics, and modern take on classic soul sounds. Born and raised in Virginia, Conrad first gained attention through social media platforms, where his raw talent and covers attracted a growing audience. Before becoming a solo artist, he sharpened his songwriting skills by writing for other artists, contributing to tracks behind the scenes. This foundation in songwriting helped him develop a strong sense of melody and emotional storytelling, which would later define his own music.

Conrad began releasing his own music in the late 2010s, but it was his 2021 project COLORWAY that truly put him on the map. The EP, filled with lush production and introspective lyrics, featured standout tracks like “In the Air” and “Drive,” both of which gained significant traction on streaming platforms. These songs showcased his ability to blend vulnerability with groove-heavy production, earning him comparisons to contemporaries like Brent Faiyaz and Giveon. His smooth falsetto and chill, atmospheric beats struck a chord with fans of alternative R&B.

