Cash Cobain: Redefining New York's Music Scene

Published on October 3, 2025

Cash Cobain, the architect behind the “sexy drill” sound that has taken over New York and beyond, recently sat down with Posted on the Corner to chop it up about his incredible journey. From his early days to his current status as a major player, Cash laid it all out, giving us a real look into the man behind the music.

He reflected on how his unique sound, which he initially thought would just be for him and his friends, exploded into a city-wide movement. “I didn’t know I was gonna do that,” he admitted, explaining the surreal feeling of hearing his sound everywhere. This success wasn’t overnight. He’s been grinding for years, and he credits his show in New York last year as a major turning point that catapulted his career to the next level. He also gave a huge shoutout to OG supporters like Funk Flex, emphasizing the importance of real relationships in the industry.


 

So, what’s next? Cash is all gas, no brakes. He’s currently locked in, working on his highly anticipated album, “Party with Slizzy,” and gearing up for a tour. He described the tour life as wild and fun, a vibe he plans to bring with his new project. He wants people to have fun and get lit, promising a mix of different vibes on the album.

Beyond the music, Cash touched on his other ambitions, including screenwriting, directing, and fashion. He also revealed a hidden talent: the man can cook. When asked for advice for young Black men trying to make it in music, his message was clear: stay consistent and be careful. “This ain’t like one foot in, one foot up,” he warned, stressing the need to be fully dedicated. Through it all, his love for making music remains the core of his drive, proving that even with the industry’s pressures, his passion is what keeps him going.

