ICE Detainees Flee After Choking Border Agent, Recaptured Near Conroe

Two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees escaped custody Monday morning in Montgomery County after allegedly choking a Border Patrol agent during a transfer, according to ICE officials. The men were recaptured later that afternoon near Conroe.

The escapees, Juan Carmen Padron Mendez, 29, and Juan Carlos Padron Barron, 23, reportedly attacked the agent while being transported from Spring to the Montgomery Processing Center. ICE says the men managed to flee the vehicle and were last seen running east of I-45 near Loop 336.

According to ICE, both men were in the U.S. illegally and had been arrested during a targeted operation focused on “violent criminal aliens and egregious immigration offenders” in the Spring area. Padron Barron had been deported at least three times, while Padron Mendez had no prior encounters with immigration authorities.

The Conroe Police Department assisted ICE in locating and apprehending the men. No details were released about any injuries to the Border Patrol agent involved in the incident.