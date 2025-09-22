Listen Live
News

ICE Detainees Flee After Choking Border Agent, Recaptured Near Conroe

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ICE arrest in Boston area
Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees escaped custody Monday morning in Montgomery County after allegedly choking a Border Patrol agent during a transfer, according to ICE officials. The men were recaptured later that afternoon near Conroe.

The escapees, Juan Carmen Padron Mendez, 29, and Juan Carlos Padron Barron, 23, reportedly attacked the agent while being transported from Spring to the Montgomery Processing Center. ICE says the men managed to flee the vehicle and were last seen running east of I-45 near Loop 336.

According to ICE, both men were in the U.S. illegally and had been arrested during a targeted operation focused on “violent criminal aliens and egregious immigration offenders” in the Spring area. Padron Barron had been deported at least three times, while Padron Mendez had no prior encounters with immigration authorities.

The Conroe Police Department assisted ICE in locating and apprehending the men. No details were released about any injuries to the Border Patrol agent involved in the incident.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close