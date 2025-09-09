Apple Show Drops The iPhone 17 and Its A whole Vibe

Source: CHRISTOF STACHE / Getty

Apple showed out at their big event and unveiled the brand-new iPhone 17 lineup — and trust me, they did not come to play. You got the iPhone 17, the slimmer-than-ever iPhone Air, and the big dogs — the Pro and Pro Max. The regular iPhone 17 got a glow-up with a bigger screen, smoother refresh rate, and tougher glass so your phone can actually survive that drop out the Uber. They threw in the A19 chip for faster everything and a wild new camera system that shoots crisp pics and auto-tracks you like your own personal cameraman.

But the star of the show? That iPhone Air. This thing is thin, light, titanium-framed, and still packs all the power of the Pro. The Pro and Pro Max models leveled up too with crazy colors, stronger batteries, and zoom features made for the group chat flex. Preorders kick off Friday, September 12, and the official drop is September 19. Apple clearly wants your pockets, but after seeing this lineup… they just might get ‘em.