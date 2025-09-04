Queen Bey or Tay? Iconic VMA Face-Off Set for Sunday Night

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Lead VMA Race with 30 Wins Each – Who Will Take Artist of the Year?

Music’s biggest stars are set to light up the stage as the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards air this Sunday at 7 PM. Among the most anticipated moments of the night is the showdown for Artist of the Year, with a powerhouse lineup of nominees: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd.

Beyoncé and Swift, both VMA royalty, are making headlines as they enter the night with an impressive 30 Moon Person awards each, tying them for the most VMA wins in history. Their legendary careers continue to evolve, with both artists dominating charts, selling out world tours, and redefining pop culture on their own terms.

But they’re not alone in the race. Latin sensation Bad Bunny has had another blockbuster year, while Lady Gaga remains a creative force with her boundary-pushing visuals and vocals. Kendrick Lamar brings lyrical mastery and social commentary that resonates deeply, while Morgan Wallen’s crossover country success can’t be ignored. Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s signature style and global appeal have earned him a firm place among music’s elite.

This year’s VMAs promise unforgettable performances, surprise appearances, and a celebration of the music that defined the year. With Beyoncé and Taylor Swift neck-and-neck in both wins and influence, all eyes will be on who walks away as Artist of the Year.

Tune in this Sunday at 7 PM to catch all the action, only on MTV.