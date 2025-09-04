Listen Live
Entertainment

Queen Bey or Tay? Iconic VMA Face-Off Set for Sunday Night

I'm ridin with the home team, Queen Bey!

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Lead VMA Race with 30 Wins Each – Who Will Take Artist of the Year?

Music’s biggest stars are set to light up the stage as the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards air this Sunday at 7 PM. Among the most anticipated moments of the night is the showdown for Artist of the Year, with a powerhouse lineup of nominees: BeyoncéTaylor SwiftBad BunnyLady GagaKendrick LamarMorgan Wallen, and The Weeknd.

Beyoncé and Swift, both VMA royalty, are making headlines as they enter the night with an impressive 30 Moon Person awards each, tying them for the most VMA wins in history. Their legendary careers continue to evolve, with both artists dominating charts, selling out world tours, and redefining pop culture on their own terms.

But they’re not alone in the race. Latin sensation Bad Bunny has had another blockbuster year, while Lady Gaga remains a creative force with her boundary-pushing visuals and vocals. Kendrick Lamar brings lyrical mastery and social commentary that resonates deeply, while Morgan Wallen’s crossover country success can’t be ignored. Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s signature style and global appeal have earned him a firm place among music’s elite.

This year’s VMAs promise unforgettable performances, surprise appearances, and a celebration of the music that defined the year. With Beyoncé and Taylor Swift neck-and-neck in both wins and influence, all eyes will be on who walks away as Artist of the Year.

Tune in this Sunday at 7 PM to catch all the action, only on MTV.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
General Family Photos
22 Items
Entertainment

22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close