Listen Live
Sports

Cowboys VS. Eagles: How Do You Watch The Big Game

It’s finally that time of year again—football season is back! And what better way to kick things off than with one of the biggest rivalries in the game

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

J-Mac
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

It’s finally that time of year again—football season is back! And what better way to kick things off than with one of the biggest rivalries in the game: the Dallas Cowboys versus the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. This matchup alone has the whole sports world buzzing.

But while everyone is talking about stats, injuries, and predictions, I started thinking about something a little different: what kind of football watcher are you?

For me, game day is a personal ritual. I like to watch the action alone, locked into the screen with no distractions. I don’t need constant play-by-play debates or someone yelling at the refs louder than the TV. I just want to process the game in my own head, ride the highs, deal with the lows, and stay fully focused. Give me a big bowl of buttery popcorn, a cold drink, and some peace and quiet—that’s my perfect setup.

Of course, I know plenty of people who are the complete opposite. Some fans thrive on the chaos: the living room packed with friends, jerseys everywhere, nonstop trash talk, and even someone manning the grill at halftime. For them, football isn’t just about the game—it’s about the community, the energy, and sharing every moment (and every bad call) together.

Neither way is wrong. That’s the beauty of sports—it brings us together, but it also gives us space to enjoy it however we want.

So, as the Cowboys and Eagles get ready to battle it out, I want to hear from you: are you the solo watcher who needs peace and focus, or the crowd hype fan who can’t enjoy a game without the noise and company

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
General Family Photos
22 Items
Entertainment

22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close