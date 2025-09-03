Teyana Taylor Brings Her Creative Genius to NBA YoungBoy’s Tour
Teyana Taylor Brings Her Creative Genius to NBA YoungBoy’s MASA Tour
When it comes to fusing music, visuals, and raw star power, nobody does it quite like Teyana Taylor.
Fresh off curating stage sets and directing music videos, Taylor is now stepping into a new lane: helping coordinate the creative photography and production direction for NBA YoungBoy’s MASA Tour.
The tour, which spans 45 cities across the U.S. from September through November, has already become one of the most talked-about hip-hop runs of 2025.
Fans are packing arenas from Dallas to Seattle, with heavy-hitting openers like Offset, NoCap, Toosii, DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 setting the tone before YB hits the stage.
Behind the scenes, Teyana Taylor is adding her signature touch—helping shape the look and feel of the MASA Tour through photography and visual storytelling.
From the stage lighting to the way every shot frames YB’s performance, Taylor’s influence ensures this isn’t just a concert, it’s an experience.
For fans, that means the MASA Tour won’t only be remembered for the music—it’ll be remembered for the moments that live on in photos, reels, and memories.
With Taylor’s creative eye at the helm, YB’s biggest tour yet is guaranteed to feel cinematic.
