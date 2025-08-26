Listen Live
Houston Texans 53-Man Roster: Who's In & Who's Out?

Published on August 26, 2025

Houston Texans player tests positive for COVID-19
Source: A Houston Texans helmet on the turf before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST, the NFL’s deadline for teams to make their final roster cuts passed. All 32 teams have whittled their preseason rosters down to 53 players. So who made the Houston Texans’ final 53-man roster, and who’s out?

Who’s Out?

  • Damon Arnett Jr. (CB)
  • Trent Brown (OL)
  • Myles Bryant (CB)
  • Solomon Byrd (DE)
  • Quintet Cephus (WR)
  • Eli Cox (OL)
  • Blake Ferguson (LS)
  • LaDarius Henderson (OL)
  • Daniel Jackson (WR)
  • Jakob Johnson (FB/TE)
  • Luke Lachey (TE)
  • Arthur Maulet (CB)
  • Conor McDermott (OL)
  • Jalen Mills (S)
  • Haggai Ndubuisi (DT)
  • Nick Neimann (LB)
  • K.C. Ossai (LB)
  • Kedon Slovis (QB)
  • Junior Tafuna (S)
  • Casey Toohill (DE)
  • Juwan Winfree (WR)
  • Jackson Woodard (LB)

It’s worth noting safety Jimmie Ward will remain on the active-PUP (Physically Unable to Play) list due to his foot injury, meaning he will not be part of the final 53-man roster. According to Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the NFL has placed Ward on the Commissioner Exempt List, placing supervision over of Ward’s ongoing legal issues under the league, not the Texans.

Running back Joe Mixon will miss the first four games of the season, as the team has moved him to the IR (Injury Reserve) list. Rookie defensive tackle Kyonte Hamilton and rookie cornerback Alijah Huzzie are also on the team’s IR.

The Texans also traded offensive lineman Austin Deculus to the San Diego Chargers in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick on Tuesday.

Who’s In?

Quarterbacks

  • Graham Mertz
  • Davis Mills
  • C.J. Stroud

Running Backs

  • British Brooks
  • Nick Chubb
  • Woody Marks
  • Dare Ogunbowale
  • Damien Pierce

Wide Receivers

  • Braxton Berrios
  • Nico Collins
  • Xavier Hutchinson
  • Jayden Higgins
  • Christian Kirk
  • Jaylin Noel
  • Justin Watson

Tight Ends

  • Dalton Schultz
  • Cade Stover

Offensive Linemen

  • Jake Andrews
  • Aireontae Ersery
  • Blake Fisher
  • Tytus Howard
  • Ed Ingram
  • Cam Robinson
  • Juice Scruggs
  • Jarrett Patterson
  • Laken Tomlinson

Defensive Linemen

  • Will Anderson Jr.
  • Derek Barrnett
  • Mario Edwards Jr.
  • Folorunso Fayukasi
  • Dylan Horton
  • Danielle Hunter
  • Sheldon Rankins
  • Tim Settle Jr.
  • Darrell Taylor
  • Tommy Togiai

Linebackers

  • Azeez Al-Shaair
  • Jake Hansen
  • Christian Harris
  • Jamal Hill
  • E.J. Speed
  • Henry To’oTo’o

Cornerbacks

  • Kamari Lassiter
  • Keyon Martin
  • Jalen Pitre
  • Jaylin Smith
  • Tremon Smith
  • Derek Stingley Jr.

Safeties

  • Calen Bullock
  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • M.J. Stewart

Special Teams

  • Ka’imi Fairbairn (K)
  • Tommy Townsend (P)
  • Austin Brinkman (LS)

