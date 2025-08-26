Houston Texans 53-Man Roster: Who’s In & Who’s Out?

Source: A Houston Texans helmet on the turf before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST, the NFL’s deadline for teams to make their final roster cuts passed. All 32 teams have whittled their preseason rosters down to 53 players. So who made the Houston Texans’ final 53-man roster, and who’s out?

Who’s Out?

Damon Arnett Jr. (CB)

Trent Brown (OL)

Myles Bryant (CB)

Solomon Byrd (DE)

Quintet Cephus (WR)

Eli Cox (OL)

Blake Ferguson (LS)

LaDarius Henderson (OL)

Daniel Jackson (WR)

Jakob Johnson (FB/TE)

Luke Lachey (TE)

Arthur Maulet (CB)

Conor McDermott (OL)

Jalen Mills (S)

Haggai Ndubuisi (DT)

Nick Neimann (LB)

K.C. Ossai (LB)

Kedon Slovis (QB)

Junior Tafuna (S)

Casey Toohill (DE)

Juwan Winfree (WR)

Jackson Woodard (LB)

It’s worth noting safety Jimmie Ward will remain on the active-PUP (Physically Unable to Play) list due to his foot injury, meaning he will not be part of the final 53-man roster. According to Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the NFL has placed Ward on the Commissioner Exempt List, placing supervision over of Ward’s ongoing legal issues under the league, not the Texans.

Running back Joe Mixon will miss the first four games of the season, as the team has moved him to the IR (Injury Reserve) list. Rookie defensive tackle Kyonte Hamilton and rookie cornerback Alijah Huzzie are also on the team’s IR.

The Texans also traded offensive lineman Austin Deculus to the San Diego Chargers in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick on Tuesday.

Who’s In?

Quarterbacks

Graham Mertz

Davis Mills

C.J. Stroud

Running Backs

British Brooks

Nick Chubb

Woody Marks

Dare Ogunbowale

Damien Pierce

Wide Receivers

Braxton Berrios

Nico Collins

Xavier Hutchinson

Jayden Higgins

Christian Kirk

Jaylin Noel

Justin Watson

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz

Cade Stover

Offensive Linemen

Jake Andrews

Aireontae Ersery

Blake Fisher

Tytus Howard

Ed Ingram

Cam Robinson

Juice Scruggs

Jarrett Patterson

Laken Tomlinson

Defensive Linemen

Will Anderson Jr.

Derek Barrnett

Mario Edwards Jr.

Folorunso Fayukasi

Dylan Horton

Danielle Hunter

Sheldon Rankins

Tim Settle Jr.

Darrell Taylor

Tommy Togiai

Linebackers

Azeez Al-Shaair

Jake Hansen

Christian Harris

Jamal Hill

E.J. Speed

Henry To’oTo’o

Cornerbacks

Kamari Lassiter

Keyon Martin

Jalen Pitre

Jaylin Smith

Tremon Smith

Derek Stingley Jr.

Safeties

Calen Bullock

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

M.J. Stewart

Special Teams

Ka’imi Fairbairn (K)

Tommy Townsend (P)

Austin Brinkman (LS)

