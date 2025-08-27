Listen Live
Doja Cat Taps Into ’70s Vibes on New Single “Jealous Type”

Published on August 27, 2025

Doja Cat - Break The Internet
Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Doja Cat is back and she’s coming in hot with her new single, Jealous Type. The track is the first taste of her upcoming album Vie, and it’s giving us all the funky, disco-pop energy straight out of the ’70s with a sprinkle of early ’80s attitude. Sonically, it’s fun, groovy, and unapologetically bold—exactly what you’d expect from Doja when she’s in her experimental bag.

The music video, directed by Boni Mata, takes things to another level. Doja leans all the way into a sultry femme fatale vibe, rocking leopard print and neon looks that scream retro glam. The split-screen visuals and choreography give us both the vulnerable and confident sides of jealousy, wrapped in a glossy, seductive package. If Jealous Type is the blueprint, then Vie is shaping up to be Doja’s most daring and nostalgic project yet.

