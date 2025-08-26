Deion Sanders Speakes Out After Son Shilo’s Bucs Release
Shilo Sanders just got let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a preseason ejection, and his dad, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, isn’t sweating it. He made it clear that his son is solid—mentally, physically, and ready for whatever comes next. As Deion said, setbacks happen, but it’s all about staying focused and keeping the grind going.
Shilo’s road to the NFL hasn’t been smooth—undrafted, moving schools, and fighting to make a name for himself. Through it all, Coach Prime has been right there, guiding him and keeping him motivated. Check out the recap video below to catch Deion’s full reaction and hear what’s next for Shilo.
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
40 Movies Filmed in Texas
-
The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour