Deion Sanders Speakes Out After Son Shilo’s Bucs Release

Shilo Sanders just got let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a preseason ejection, and his dad, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, isn’t sweating it. He made it clear that his son is solid—mentally, physically, and ready for whatever comes next. As Deion said, setbacks happen, but it’s all about staying focused and keeping the grind going.

Shilo’s road to the NFL hasn’t been smooth—undrafted, moving schools, and fighting to make a name for himself. Through it all, Coach Prime has been right there, guiding him and keeping him motivated. Check out the recap video below to catch Deion’s full reaction and hear what’s next for Shilo.