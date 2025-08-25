Lil Nas X Faces 4 Felonies After Alleged Nude Fistifcuffs With L.A. Cops

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Lil Nas X is in some legal hot water after an incident last week in Los Angeles led to his arrest and subsequently getting slapped with four felony charges. According to reports, Lil Nas X allegedly charged at Los Angeles Police Department officers while in a state of undress.

Initially reported by TMZ, Lil Nas X, 26, was reportedly walking around in Los Angeles on August 21 in his underwear and cowboy boots and reportedly disrobed completely. Police responded to calls of a naked man ambling about, and video footage showed the “Old Town Road” star strutting in briefs and stipping all the way down.

NBC News added in its reporting that a source to the outlet said that X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, allegedly punched an LAPD officer twice in the face. The outlet adds that X is facing three counts of battery on a police officer, and one count of resisting arrest.

On Monday (August 25) in Los Angeles Superior Court, X waived his arraingment and pleaded not guilty. Lil Nas X’s bond was set at $75,000 and he has to meet certain conditions regarding drug use monitoring.

A hearing was not set acording to reports.

