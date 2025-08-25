Listen Live
DJ Chose & DJ XO Support Houston's Helping Heroes Staffing

DJ Chose & DJ XO Give Back By Supporting Special Needs Staffing Agency

Published on August 25, 2025

In pure positivity news…

Two of Houston’s own, DJ XO and DJ Chose, stopped by a local supermarket to show their support of a special needs staffing agency.

On Friday, August 15, 2025, an ordinary Kroger on Houston’s West 43rd Street became the stage for a heartwarming celebration of community and purpose. It was the first day of work for employees of Helping Heroes Staffing, a unique agency that provides meaningful employment to individuals with special needs.

As the agency’s CEO, Roderick Batson, and his team of “Heroes” greeted customers, they received a surprise visit that brought smiles and encouragement.

The visit was especially significant for employees Santiago Molina and Daniel Yante, both of whom have autism. The two artists congratulated them on their new roles and spent time with them as they helped market products to shoppers. The presence of the acclaimed DJs turned a regular workday into a moment of collective joy. Kroger customers paused their shopping to greet the artists, snap photos, and join in recognizing the profound importance of creating opportunities for all.

For DJ Chose, the decision to participate was rooted in a personal philosophy that transcends music and fame. He described the experience to BOSSIP as “amazing,” noting that while he doesn’t have direct professional ties to the special needs community, he has “family in the same situation.” The visit was a chance to give back purely out of kindness.

“It was just my chance to actually do something that wasn’t for my benefit. It was like, I’m just doing it because it’s the right thing to do,” Chose told BOSSIP.

He added that he sees such acts of selflessness as a powerful life strategy.

“I think in this world, a lot of people got to figure out that cheat code and it’s gratitude. That’s the easiest way to your blessing,” he explained.

The rapper and producer added that when you give from the heart, the rewards are immeasurable.

“It’s something about just doing something by the kindness of your heart that always comes back tenfold.”

What do YOU think about DJ Chose and DJ XO giving back?

The post Seen On The Houston ‘Helping Heroes’ Scene: DJ Chose & DJ XO Give Back By Supporting Special Needs Staffing Agency appeared first on Bossip.

DJ Chose & DJ XO Give Back By Supporting Special Needs Staffing Agency  was originally published on bossip.com

