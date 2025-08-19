Car Crashes Into Houston Restaurant During Couples Meals
Talk about being at the right place at the wrong time!
Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood are going viral after capturing a shocking moment on camera. While the couple was filming their food at Cuvee’s Culinary Creations in Houston, a car suddenly crashed through the restaurant window.
Fortunately, everyone inside survived the unexpected accident. The wild footage shows just how close the couple — and others dining nearby — came to being seriously hurt.
Thankfully, what could have been a tragedy turned into a viral moment with everyone walking away safely.
Check out the video below!
