Car Crashes Into Houston Restaurant During Couples Meals

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood are going viral after capturing a shocking moment on camera

Published on August 19, 2025

Talk about being at the right place at the wrong time!

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood are going viral after capturing a shocking moment on camera. While the couple was filming their food at Cuvee’s Culinary Creations in Houston, a car suddenly crashed through the restaurant window.

Fortunately, everyone inside survived the unexpected accident. The wild footage shows just how close the couple — and others dining nearby — came to being seriously hurt.

Thankfully, what could have been a tragedy turned into a viral moment with everyone walking away safely.

 Check out the video below!

