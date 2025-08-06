Listen Live
Six Flags Loses Its Leader—Is Arlington’s Ride Still Safe?

With company HQ now based in North Carolina and leadership shifting, the vibe at Six Flags Over Texas might start changing.

Published on August 6, 2025

Johns Hopkins Students Study Physiological Responses In Real World Scenarios While Riding Rollercoasters At Six Flags
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Big changes are coming to the house of thrills — and Dallas/Fort Worth residents should keep their eyes on the ride ahead.

Richard A. Zimmerman, CEO of Six Flags Entertainment, is stepping down by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The news dropped on the same day Six Flags reported a $100 million loss in the second quarter — numbers that hit hard as severe weather kept thousands of guests away from the parks this spring.

While Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington isn’t shutting down (don’t panic!), the brand’s headquarters have officially moved from the DFW area to Charlotte, North Carolina following a major merger with Cedar Fair. That’s a big shift for a company that called Arlington home for decades.

So what does this mean for North Texas?

First off, Zimmerman’s exit signals deeper restructuring behind the scenes. Though he’ll stay on the board, leadership changes could shape how the parks operate moving forward — including potential pricing changes, new rides, or park investments.

Second, DFW parkgoers need to stay alert to ticket changes. The new “All Park Passport” deal sounds sweet — unlimited access to nearly 50 parks — but only if you cop a Gold or Prestige Pass between July 30 and September 1, 2025. After that, you’ll have to pay extra for access outside your home park. That’s important if you like to hit up Fiesta Texas, Schlitterbahn, or Hurricane Harbor in other cities.

With two parks closing nationwide (not in Texas), Six Flags is tightening its belt — but officials say the Arlington location is safe.

Still, don’t be surprised if the vibe at Six Flags Over Texas starts to shift. Mergers, losses, and leadership swaps all mean one thing: changes are coming. Whether that’s a smoother ride or a rougher one? Time — and ticket sales — will tell.

