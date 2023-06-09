Black Health 365: Raising Awareness Inspiring Change

Our goal is simple. Every month we will raise awareness about specific diseases and illnesses that impact the Black community. We will also talk about legislation and political issues that effect our community’s health. Through the voice of select trusted personalities and medical professionals, we’ll provide facts, prevention tips, action steps, and access to Black Health 365 information every single day of the year. Presented by Aetna Healthcare.
