Black Health 365

Black Health 365: Raising Awareness Inspiring Change

Published on June 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Health 365

Source: General / Radio One

Our goal is simple. Every month we will raise awareness about specific diseases and illnesses that impact the Black community. We will also talk about legislation and political issues that effect our community’s health. Through the voice of select trusted personalities and medical professionals, we’ll provide facts, prevention tips, action steps, and access to Black Health 365 information every single day​ of the year. Presented by Aetna Healthcare.

Black Health Header

Source: General / Radio One

More from 97.9 The Box
Close