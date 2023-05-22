[VIDEO] 11-Foot Alligator Seen Roaming Missouri City Neighborhood

Imagine pulling up to your house and seeing THIS guy coming down the street. That’s what happened to Cornealous Greigg Jr., a Missouri City resident, late last night (May 21).
Greigg told ABC13 that he remained in his car and contacted authorities. The massive gator was retrieved by a trapper, who estimates the gator weighs about 1,200 pounds and spans 11 feet.
According to animal experts, alligators are in mating season, a time where males are territorial and may begin exploring outside their normal living habitat area, resulting in an increase of gator sightings.
