Veritex
HomeVeritex

Veritex Community Bank Presents ‘Fund Your Future’ Financial Series

VERITEX COMMUNITY BANK IS GIVING YOU THE TRUTH ON HOW TO FUND YOUR FUTURE FOR A BETTER FINANCIAL LIFE

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Fund Your Future Tune In Thursdays

Source: Radio One / General

JOIN US EVERY THURSDAY AT 6PM ON FACEBOOK LIVE, AS WE HELP CONNECT YOU TO RESOURCES TO FUND YOUR FUTURE FROM PLANNING AND PREPARATION, TO SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT, TO WOMEN IN BUSINESS AND REAL ESTATE IN 2022.

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has over 40 branch locations in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas with total assets of over $7.9 billion. The bank specializes in providing depository and credit services to retail and small- to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name “Veritex” is derived from the Latin word “veritas,” meaning truth, and “Texas.”

community bank , Houston , texas bank , veritex

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

The House Passes Legislation To Legalize Marijuana Nationwide

 3 days ago
04.02.22

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Platinum Blonde Hairstyle On…

 3 days ago
04.02.22

Will Smith Resigns From The Academy, Refers To…

 3 days ago
04.02.22

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Comes Out As Gay In…

 3 days ago
04.02.22

White Chicago Teacher Under Fire For Hanging Black…

 3 days ago
04.02.22

Viola Davis Leaves Fans Shook With Michelle Obama…

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst…

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Waka Flocka Flame Confirms Split From Tammy Rivera:…

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Man Wanted For Deadly Gang Stabbing Nabbed In…

 3 days ago
04.01.22
WE tv And Ian Ziering Raise Awareness For Canine Companions For Independence

Bad Beat: Dame Dash Ordered To Dish Out…

 3 days ago
04.01.22
Photos