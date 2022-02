R&B star K. Michelle has been making major moves! In addition to her H-Town performance alongside Jeezy on Feb. 26, she’s been taking over the TV world with “My Killer Body,” a show that takes a look at the not-so-pretty side of plastic surgery. Hear what she has to say about the series, her recent acting role and so much more as she taps in for an exclusive interview with Good Morning H-Town!

