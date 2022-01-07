Radio One Exclusives
Mother of Maliyah Bass Sentenced to 20 Years for 2-Year-Old’s Death

Sahara Ervin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and injury to a child

A tragic story that gripped the entire state has entered a new phase, wherein those responsible for the death of an innocent two-year-old girl will now face their fate.

For those who have kept an eye on the cold-blooded case since it first made headlines in 2020, justice cannot come soon enough for Maliyah Bass, a missing girl whose remains were later discovered in Brays Bayous in August of that same year.

Bass had been missing for a week from a playground at her parents’ apartment complex.

According to police, Sahara Ervin, Maliyah’s mother, claimed the child was playing in the courtyard off of the 10600 block of Beechnut. Ervin said she left the toddler alone for a few minutes and when she returned, Maliyah was missing.

But authorities were stuck with more questions than answers as the days went on.

By October 2020, Houston police arrested Ervin as well as her boyfriend, Travion Thompson, for their alleged roles in the Maliyah’s death.

Sahara Ervin, Travion Thompson

Travion Thompson (left) and Sahara Ervin (right) were charged with injury to a child & tampering with evidence in the death of Ervin’s daughter, Maliyah Bass Source: Houston Police Department

On Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2020), Sahara Ervin pleaded guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence – a human corpse and injury to a child, according to court records. ABC 13 reports that as part of the guilty plea, Ervin will also have to help in the case against her boyfriend, also charged in connection with Maliyah’s death.

Since pleading guilty, Ervin was sentenced to 20 years in jail for each charge, which she will serve concurrently, according to documents.

