Heartbreaking: Body Found In Brays Bayou Identified As Missing 2-Year-Old Maliayh Bass

The family of missing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass confirmed Saturday (August 29) her remains were found in Brays Bayou. Her grandmother, Rosalie Jimerson said, “We know now that was our Tootie.”

Jimerson added, “Tootie touched a lot of lives all over the world and I know a lot of people are hurting but I want the city of Houston to know that we will get justice for Maliyah.”

Bass had been missing for a week from a playground at her parents’ apartment complex. According to police, Maliyah’s mom told them the 2-year-old was playing in the courtyard off of the 10600 block of Beechnut. The 20-year-old mother said she left the toddler alone for a few minutes and when she returned, Maliyah was missing.

WHO KILLED MALIYAH BASS? Family was extremely emotional from the moment they arrived to Brays Bayou where the body believed to be the 2-year-old was found. Maliyah’s mother’s boyfriend said, “My baby didn’t do nothing wrong.” https://t.co/JTSneM9XUw pic.twitter.com/5YESXIzxQr — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) August 24, 2020

Her body was discovered last Sunday as a jogger spotted the body floating in the water.

“It is a sad day,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a press conference when Maliyah’s body was found. “You look over, and you look at a little baby, [and] I can just tell you that we would do anything to have that baby alive now. Our job is to try our very best to find out what happened. That little baby needs justice.”

He added a message to those he believed may be responsible, “We’re going to catch them, we’re going to find them, and we’re going to charge them.”

No arrests have been made and authorities believe foul play was involved in the child’s death.

Also On 97.9 The Box: