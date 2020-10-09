CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

Mother, Boyfriend Charged In Death Of 2-Year-Old Maliyah Bass

Travion Thompson (left) and Sahara Ervin (right) are charged with injury to a child & tampering with evidence in the death of Ervin’s daughter, Maliyah Bass Source: Houston Police Department

Earlier this week, Houston Police arrested the mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in Brays Bayou in August as well as her boyfriend for their alleged roles in the child’s death.

Maliyah Bass was reported missing by her family hours after she played in her apartment complex’s playground on August 22. Her body was discovered in Brays Bayou on August 23, 17 miles west of her home. On Tuesday (October 6), authorities charged her mother, 20-year-old Sahara Ervin and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Travion Thompson with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

In probable cause court on Thursday, Ervin was granted two bonds totaling $175,000. Thompson will be held in jail without bond.  A cause of death for Maliyah was still pending, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to court records, Thompson confessed and said Ervin was responsible for the child’s death. He told police she beat her daughter with a hairbrush on August 20 because she was crying and would not go to sleep. Additionally, the couple put the child in a broom closet, naked. When they woke up on August 21, the child was dead.

Thompson then told police they disposed of her body in a storm drain at the apartment complex on August 22, the same day they reported her missing. Her body was found one day later.

“That little girl didn’t deserve this. She was a sweetheart,” Stella, a neighbor of the couple said. “They were supposed to be her protectors. Everyone looking stupid and looking for the baby when they knew what happened to the baby.”

RELATED: Heartbreaking: Body Found In Brays Bayou Identified As Missing 2-Year-Old Maliayh Bass

maliyah bass

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
LAPD Confirms Former WNBA Superstar Cappie Pondexter Was…
 5 hours ago
10.09.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan…
 20 hours ago
10.08.20
Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing…
 20 hours ago
10.08.20
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Purchased A Ferrari With…
 22 hours ago
10.08.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund…
 23 hours ago
10.08.20
HBO Max Developing Series Centered Around The Launch…
 1 day ago
10.08.20
Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed…
 1 day ago
10.08.20
Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 3
Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Kanye West Files Docs That Say He’s Worth…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Tamar Braxton approved headshot
Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Break Up…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
David Letterman Gets Personal With Dave Chappelle, Lizzo…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community After Savage X…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Whew Chile The Shade: Jill Scott Seemingly Responds…
 3 days ago
10.07.20
Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye…
 3 days ago
10.06.20
Photos
Close