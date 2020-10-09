Mother, Boyfriend Charged In Death Of 2-Year-Old Maliyah Bass

Earlier this week, Houston Police arrested the mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in Brays Bayou in August as well as her boyfriend for their alleged roles in the child’s death.

Maliyah Bass was reported missing by her family hours after she played in her apartment complex’s playground on August 22. Her body was discovered in Brays Bayou on August 23, 17 miles west of her home. On Tuesday (October 6), authorities charged her mother, 20-year-old Sahara Ervin and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Travion Thompson with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

In probable cause court on Thursday, Ervin was granted two bonds totaling $175,000. Thompson will be held in jail without bond. A cause of death for Maliyah was still pending, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to court records, Thompson confessed and said Ervin was responsible for the child’s death. He told police she beat her daughter with a hairbrush on August 20 because she was crying and would not go to sleep. Additionally, the couple put the child in a broom closet, naked. When they woke up on August 21, the child was dead.

Thompson then told police they disposed of her body in a storm drain at the apartment complex on August 22, the same day they reported her missing. Her body was found one day later.

“That little girl didn’t deserve this. She was a sweetheart,” Stella, a neighbor of the couple said. “They were supposed to be her protectors. Everyone looking stupid and looking for the baby when they knew what happened to the baby.”

