Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Chucky Trill

James Edward Thomas Mugshot

James Edward Thomas | Source: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

A man suspected of shooting and killing Houston rapper Chucky Trill in March was arrested in Atlanta on Wednesday (December 22).

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said authorities arrested James Edward Thomas and charged him with malice murder and aggravated assault charges. Chucky, real name Corey Detiege, was shot and killed on I-85 on March 5.

Law enforcement officials took Thomas into custody as he exited a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He’s currently behind bars without bond, according to officials. More than nine months after the killing, there’s no certainty regarding why Chucky was the target.

The 33-year-old had left an Atlanta club as he was in town for All-Star Weekend when a vehicle pulled alongside the one he was traveling in and opened fire. Authorities arrived to the scene and discovered Chucky suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics would rush him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

RELATED: Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Reportedly Shot And Killed In Atlanta

RELATED: Big Pokey Returns With ‘Sensei,’ First Album In 20+ Years [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
James Edward Thomas Mugshot

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Chucky Trill

 32 mins ago
12.23.58

Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An…

 5 hours ago
12.23.44

Jay-Z Speaks On Forgiving Lil’ Mama For Crashing…

 7 hours ago
12.23.45

Cardi B Calls Out Cyber Bullies Who Pick…

 8 hours ago
12.23.46

Kanye West & Model Girlfriend Vinetria Are Done,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Diddy Wins Back Ownership Of Sean John With…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Will & Jada Vibes: Rumor Bubbling That Stephen…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

50 Cent Hints 6th Studio LP Could Be…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

FreeThoughtz: Future Fires Off Tweets, Says He’s Bigger…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close