Yella Beezy Arrested On Sexual Assault & Gun Charges In Texas

Yella Beezy is once again in police custody but the charges levied against him are far more serious than prior arrests.

According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested Friday (November 5) on charges of sexual assault and weapons possession. He was held in Collin County, a suburb of Dallas and was booked on three separate charges: felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and a misdemeanor of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

It’s Yella Beezy’s second arrest in Texas in as many months and his third of the year. In August, he was arrested on gun and drug charges though he disputed he was pulled over due to a technicality.

Although he was found in possession of 40 grams of a controlled substance, a rifle and four handguns – he detailed the controlled substance was hand sanitizer disguised as lean bottles.

“Wen they run test on the Hand Sanitizer the charges gone be dropped,” he wrote in a since deleted Instagram post. “Lied again and said the dogs ‘alerted’ on my car – everybody know i don’t smoke! On straight bs…. i told the man smell it or put it on your hand and they wouldn’t , couldn’t do nothing about the guns Cuzz everything legit but when guns and ‘drugs’ together that’s a case.

“Even tho it’s hand sanitizer they still charged me until they find out lol … all they had to do was smell it or put some on took money , jewelry and phones for what ???? Crazy !”