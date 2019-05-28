CLOSE
Watch Big Moe’s “Bar Yar Yar (I Like Barre Baby)” Video Feat. Yella Beezy [NEW VIDEO]

From Houston to Dallas and the world over, Big Moe‘s legacy lives on. Months after D-Gotti and producer PugTunes teamed up to bring Moe’s voice back to life with “Bar Yar Yar,” the official video hits as Yella Beezy reps for the Triple D and a ton of Screwed Up Click alumni such as Lil KekeBig Pokey, E.S.G. and others pull up as well.

“I preciate y’all coming out,” Mama Moe says at the end of the video for the dedication to a newly eradicated mural to Moe. “The only thing I ask is y’all keep my son’s name alive cause I’ma keep it alive until the day I die.”

Watch the video below.

