Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tory Lanez Unable To Reach Plea Deal – Preliminary Hearing Set In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Tory Lanez‘ attempt to clear his name after a July 2020 shooting where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet, will play out in court.

A Los Angeles judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for December 14 after Tory didn’t enter a plea agreement, despite the previous reporting by Rolling Stone.  Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta has reportedly set aside 90 minutes of testimony at the hearing set for next month.

Tory – born Daystar Peterson – pled not guilty in November 2020 to a pair of felony assault charges including assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in his vehicle. In July 2020, the Canadian artist allegedly shot Megan multiple times in her feet following a Los Angeles party in July 2020. Megan underwent surgery to have bullet fragments removed from the heels of her feet.

If convicted, Tory faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months behind bars.

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” Tory’s attorney Shawn Holley stated. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”

RELATED: Tory Lanez Barred From Attending The Same Events As Megan Thee Stallion By L.A. Judge

RELATED: Judge Rules Tory Lanez Cannot Speak Publicly About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her On Instagram Live [VIDEO]

Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
10 photos
megan thee stallion , Tory Lanez

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite

Tory Lanez Unable To Reach Plea Deal –…

 3 hours ago
11.04.51

British Actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa Shares How He Perfected…

 18 hours ago
11.04.12

Nenobia Washington AKA The Queen of Brooklyn Cause…

 19 hours ago
11.04.88

Cardi B Named Host Of 2021 American Music…

 20 hours ago
11.04.89

Watch: Nick Cannon Talks About How Kel Mitchell…

 20 hours ago
11.04.13
Lauren London - Red Table Talk

Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red…

 21 hours ago
11.04.62

JAY-Z Is Finally On Instagram, He’s The Only…

 21 hours ago
11.04.91
26 items

Grab Your Popcorn! Here Are 26 Must-See Hip-Hop…

 1 day ago
11.04.41

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

 2 days ago
11.04.52

Lauren London Set To Guest Host ‘Red Table…

 2 days ago
11.04.11
Photos
Close