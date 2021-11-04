Tory Lanez Unable To Reach Plea Deal – Preliminary Hearing Set In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez‘ attempt to clear his name after a July 2020 shooting where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet, will play out in court.

A Los Angeles judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for December 14 after Tory didn’t enter a plea agreement, despite the previous reporting by Rolling Stone. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta has reportedly set aside 90 minutes of testimony at the hearing set for next month.

Tory – born Daystar Peterson – pled not guilty in November 2020 to a pair of felony assault charges including assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in his vehicle. In July 2020, the Canadian artist allegedly shot Megan multiple times in her feet following a Los Angeles party in July 2020. Megan underwent surgery to have bullet fragments removed from the heels of her feet.

If convicted, Tory faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months behind bars.

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” Tory’s attorney Shawn Holley stated. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”

