Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

This guy's defense is already looking troubled.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The saga continues. Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan The Stallion.

It took weeks to even get word that it was the Canadian crooner who shot Meg in the foot, allegedly, but he had already been convicted in the court of public opinion.

TMZ reports that on Wednesday (Nov. 18), Shawn Holley, Lanez’s attorney, appeared on his clients behalf in Los Angeles County court to enter the not guilty plea. Reportedly, the “Shooters” singer has yet to physically appear in court (he literally phoned in the previous time).

The Los Angeles D.A. his Lanez with charges that include assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he’s looking at a little less than 23 years in prison.

Although the incident where the shooting occurred happened in July, Lanez wasn’t charged until October. He posted $190,000 bond and was also ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

Since then, he has taken to social media to defend himself. Good luck with that.

Megan The Stallion has been offering some more details lately, and it’s all bad for Lanez. She claims the Canadian crooner tried to buy her silence shortly after the incident.

“[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” Meg recentlyt told GQ magazine. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”

Lanez lawyers denied that he ever offered her money.

Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

