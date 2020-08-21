Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her On Instagram Live [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion has had enough.

After continuing to remain as silent as she could be regarding her July shooting incident in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old star took to Instagram Live and confirmed what many already knew: Tory Lanez shot her.

“H*es so worried about it … yes this n*gga Tory shot me,” Meg said in the video. “You shot me. You got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet but you dragging it! You really f*cking dragging it. Motherf*ckas talkin’ about I hit this n*gga, I never hit you. Motherf*ckas was like, ‘Oh she mad cause he trying to get with Kylie!’ No I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”

Earlier this week Megan shared a gruesome photo of her feet getting stitches removed after she was shot on July 12 after an argument following a party. She later deleted the post but people were still skeptical of whether or not Meg was truly shot and whether or not she caused the argument resulting in her being shot.

Meg began recalling the night and how it came to be she was shot. “It’s only four motherf*ckas in the car, me, you, my homegirl and your security. Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this n*gga in the back seat. I get out the car, I’m done arguing, I don’t want to argue no more, I’m done! This n*gga from out the backseat of the car start shooting me! I ain’t get cut by no glass!

“Lemme tell you why they saying that. When the police came, because the neighbors called the police, this happened damn near at the place I was staying at … the police come, I’m scared, all this sh*t going on with the police, the police are shooting motherf*ckas for anything. You think I’m about to tell police we, Black people got a gun in the car? N*gga I’m scared! Why would I tell the laws you got a gun, so you can get shot, I can get shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

Meg said Tory did it and she was tryna spare him pic.twitter.com/lFwEGp5YMB — Nezi Momodu (@Nezifah) August 21, 2020

& she explained why she didn’t say it right a way, which we all figured. pic.twitter.com/5dETpvlXEE — Nezi Momodu (@Nezifah) August 21, 2020

Meg issued a cryptic warning on social media on Thursday (August 20) as a prelude to going live.

“Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you,” she wrote.

Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 21, 2020

The Los Angeles District Attorney is currently mulling additional charges for the Canadian born Lanez after he was initially charged with felony gun possession.

