CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tory Lanez Could Face Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident

Prosecutors are urging the Los Angeles Police Department to "further investigate the incident." 

Person Responsible For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion Could Be Charged Soon

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The varmint who was responsible for injuring Megan Thee Stallion by shooting her in both feet could finally face felony charges, prosecutors have revealed.

The Los Angeles Times reports the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is currently reviewing a potential felony charge of assault with a firearm in the investigation involving Tory Lanez. According to the publication, prosecutors are urging the Los Angeles Police Department to “further investigate the incident.”

Back in July, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was arrested on the suspicion he was carrying a concealed weapon after he was detained after he left in a vehicle that was reported to be connected to a shooting on July 12. Before things went all the way left, both Lanez and Thee Stallion was partying with Kylie Jenner, who folks on Twitter hilariously blamed for everything immediately after news of the shooting dropped.

The fallout from the incident resulted in a petition being started calling for the deportation of Tory Lanez, who is a Canadian citizen because some people believe it is the person who shot the Houston rapper. Megan also had to deal with a bunch of people, including 50 Cent, and unfunny bozo, Jess Hilarious, making light of her traumatic experience. To his credit, the G-Unit general did apologize even though it didn’t really seem all the genuine.

In a now-deleted post, Megan Thee Stallion addressed the haters who claimed she lied about getting shot by showing the gruesome injuries she suffered as a result of the incident.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”

Since then, Megan is back to her hot girl summer-having ways, despite a global pandemic and is currently enjoying the success of “WAP” the senses tantalizing single she dropped with Cardi B.

We will continue to monitor this situation as details continue to come out.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Tory Lanez Could Face Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

megan thee stallion , Tory Lanez

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Black Texas Teen Kaden Bradford Wrongfully Suspended Over…
 31 mins ago
08.20.20
Tory Lanez Could Face Felony Charges Over Megan…
 2 hours ago
08.20.20
11 items
#FreeSZA: SZA Says Album Delay Due To “Hostile”…
 2 hours ago
08.20.20
Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On…
 4 hours ago
08.20.20
7 Essentials Items Every Black Woman Should Have…
 6 hours ago
08.20.20
Pharrell and Jay-Z Dropping New Song This Week,…
 7 hours ago
08.20.20
Get Your Ass Up!: The Blackest Moments From…
 23 hours ago
08.19.20
12 items
#WAPParty: The Hotties Rejoice As Cardi B &…
 23 hours ago
08.20.20
Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Remy Ma Compares Anti-Maskers To People Who Don’t…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Say WHAT?! Stacey Dash’s Husband Says He Was…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Master P
Master P Supports Kim K Wanting To Free…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Hilariously Claps Back At ‘WAP’ Haters…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist [LISTEN]
 2 days ago
08.18.20
50 Cent Is Skeptical About T.I. Saying He…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
Photos
Close