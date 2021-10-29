Megan Thee Stallion Gives 100 Percent Bars On ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ [NEW MUSIC]

Music
Megan Thee Stallion Gives 100 Percent Bars On 'Something For Thee Hotties'

2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience

Megan Thee Stallion has delivered a bit of fan service nearly one year after the release of her debut album Good News. Turning back to her Tina Snow persona, the H-Town Hottie revealed Something For Thee Hotties, a collection of freestyles for her beloved fans with production from go-to produce Lil JuJuicy J and an interlude wholly Houston with Lil Keke and co-signs from Bun B and Paul Wall. Stream it below.

Even after announcing she was taking a hiatus since her Grammy win in March, Megan hasn’t really slowed down. She’s revealed a partnership with Nike and Popeyes, revealed she was walking to receive her diploma with the fall class of 2021 at Texas Southern University – and even took part in a World Series promotion for Fox – though we’re not sure if Joc Pederson of the Braves is cool being called a “bad b*tch.”

megan thee stallion , something for thee hotties

