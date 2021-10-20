Music
Slim Thug, Paul Wall & Bun B Drop ‘Light The Fuse’ Hype Video For The Rockets [WATCH]

The Box Houston Featured Video
Summer Jam 2018

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

The Houston Rockets know this season is different than any other in the last decade. Clean slate, a fresh start, fresh face, new direction. But knowing the Rockets and Houston sports, you can’t escape without a theme song.

Luckily, the squad linked up with Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Bun B for “Light The Fuse,” a hype video to kick off the 2021-2022 season and includes highlights of current Rockets including No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and more.

Watch the video in full below. The Rockets kick off the season on Wednesday (October 20) on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

