Maxo Kream Drops 'Weight Of The World' Featuring Freddie Gibbs, Tyler, The Creator, MonaLeo & More

The richness of Maxo Kream‘s raps arrives in how once he catches a pocket, he doesn’t slow down. Throughout projects like PUNKEN and Brandon Banks, the Alief native juggled aspects of grief and resolution, adjusting to fame and the dynamic of welcoming his father back into a world where his son is now a rich rapper with plenty of complexities.

The last year and change since Brandon Banks has yielded wins and losses for Maxo. He tragically lost his brother and paid tribute to him by the massive portrait he has inked on his back. He made a move to become a traveling, fully paid rapper with a spot in Los Angeles. The Weight Of The World for Maxo is straddling the fence of his old life, trying to have a footing in the new one. He’s soon to be a father and although the urgency of fatherhood is creeping up, so was the urgency to have Weight Of The World in the ears of his fans.

Maxo’s 16-track sophomore effort arrived early Monday morning, bypassing the now-traditional Friday release point with guest appearances from Freddie GibbsTyler, the CreatorMonaLeoA$AP Rocky and more. Press play on Weight of The World in full below via Spotify and Apple Music.

