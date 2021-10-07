Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love For A Third Time – While Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Ray J is thinking the third time is the charm in filing for divorce from Princess Love.

The entrepreneur and occasional reality TV star filed divorce documents on Wednesday (October 6) in a Los Angeles court, marking the third such instance the pair have attempted to divorce one another. Princess Love filed for divorce in May 2020, but the couple was able to patch things up.

In September 2020, Ray J returned the favor and filed for divorce himself. The couple had quarantined together in the summer to make their marriage work but were unable to then. However, the couple reconciled again and moved from Los Angeles to Florida with their two children.

The divorce news arrives as Ray J has been battling pneumonia in the hospital. The severity of the “Wait A Minute” singer’s bout is unclear as doctors initially placed him in the COVID ward.

Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship has been the subject of numerous tabloid headlines, dating back to their time on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood when Ray pushed Princess into the pool after a dinner conversation gone wrong.

Eventually, the two reconciled and even walked down the aisle together. The couple has a daughter, Melody, who was the subject of controversy after Princess alledged Ray J abandoned them in Las Vegas in 2019. Combined with cheating rumors and the firm belief the couple wouldn’t last, it’s impressive to note they may very well pull yet another divorce document soon.

RELATED: Ray J & Princess Love Will Try To Save Their Toxic Marriage On New ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Spinoff

RELATED: Oop: Princess Love Wasn’t Having It With Sonya & Brandy Norwood’s Shenanigans On ‘LHHH’