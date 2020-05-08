CLOSE
Princess Love Files For Divorce From Ray J

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Ray J‘s 2020 is only getting worse. The singer and reality TV star’s wife Princess Love has filed for divorce.

Anyway, the couple had been living separately for a long minute now, while occasionally airing their grievances on social for all to hear and see. According to TMZ, Princess filed her divorce documents on Tuesday (May 5) in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

While the couple got married in 2016 and have two daughters, recently they’d been at odds. Last year the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star said Ray J left her stranded in Las Vegas (it didn’t help her estranged hubby’s cause that she was pregnant), and it’s been a long spiral of struggle ever since. Reportedly they’ve been living separately since February and she even took to Instagram to say she wanted a divorce.

Ya hate to see it.

Princess Love Files For Divorce From Ray J  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Princess Love , ray j

