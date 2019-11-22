CLOSE
Princess Love , ray j
Wait A Minute: Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife Princess Love On Instagram, Princess Says She Wants A Divorce

Posted 2 hours ago

Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage isn’t looking so good at the moment. The 38-year-old singer/reality star blocked his pregnant wife on Instagram after she publicly put him on blast for leaving her and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas.

In a since-deleted post, Princess shared a screenshot of her being denied access to her “husband’s” IG account with the caption saying Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself 😂😂😂. This is so funny to me.” You already know the folks at The Shaderoom were all over it and caught it because nothing is ever truly deleted on the internet anymore.

Love also hinted that her 3-year marriage to the RayCon Global owner could possibly be done when she responded to a follower’s comment saying, “My future husband would never,” and she replied, “Mine either, sis.”

If you need any further proof she might be over Ray J, a quick scroll through Love’s Instagram page you will notice it has been scrubbed clean of any existence of the “One Wish” singer. Plus, in a recent Instagram post, she dropped a video explaining her side of the fight and that Ray asked her to move her and their daughter to Vegas permanently. He then allegedly left for the night and didn’t come back before proceeding to block her calls.

“I don’t want to be married anymore, period,” she said at the end of the video. “I don’t have time for this. This is not love and I’m done.”

WHEW! As you can imagine, Twitter users are also dragging Brandy’s brother for treating leaving his 8-month pregnant wife and daughter in Vegas. You can peep all the well deserved darts thrown his way in the gallery below.

