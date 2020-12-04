Ray J & Princess Love Will Try To Save Their Toxic Marriage On New ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Spinoff

Ray J and Princess Love’s marital problems are coming to the small screen, and they are bringing other couples with them on a new VH1 reality show.

Page Six exclusive reports that on-again, now off-again married couple will try to fix whatever issues that continue to plague their union on a new Love & Hip Hop spinoff show. They won’t be alone, according to the report Yandy and Mendeecees Harris, his first show since his release from prison, Michael Blackson and Miss Yada, and our favorite toxic couple *sarcastic voice* Kirk and Rasheeda Frost will also be apart of the show trying to fix their “troubled” relationships.

Page Six reports that the show will follow the couples as they entertain us by “putting in the work” to help salvage whatever romance is left. Mendeecees pretty much let the cat out of the bag about the show with an Instagram post featuring Michael Blackson and Kirk Frost but claimed it was not Love & Hip Hop related.

But it will be Ray J and Princess Love who will headline the still-unnamed VH1 show. Their marriage has been the subject of discussion after Princess Love filed for divorce in May. Page Six exclusively reported that the couple reconciled after Love requested her divorce claim be dismissed. She would later be blindsided by Ray J filing for divorce two months later.

And if this show isn’t enough to satisfy your ratchet television needs, there is also another Love & Hip Hop related show on the way. Described as an “All-Star Reunion spinoff,” the show will star Love & Hip Hop regulars Momma Dee, Scrappy, Bambi, Trick Daddy, Trina, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, Apryl, and dirty macking expert Lil Fizz and is billed as “a seven-episode party,” an insider revealed to Page Six.

Will you be tuned in? We sure as hell will be.

