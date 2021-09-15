Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fat Joe Apologizes To Lil’ Mo & Vita For Calling Them ‘Dusty B*tches’ At Verzuz

VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fat Joe and Ja Rule had their Verzuz celebration on Tuesday (September 14) in an event where many believe Ja handily won the night. However, fans were quick to point out the banter between the two wasn’t entirely lovely as the Bronx rapper threw plenty of nasty barbs towards two of Ja Rule’s surprise guests, Lil’ Mo and Vita.

“Oh them dusty b*tches,” Joe said. “You gotta go to the crackhouse to find them b*tches.”

Fans immediately latched on to Joe’s disrespect, saying the battle was over well before Ja got into his Top 40 catalog of songs like “Put It On Me,” “Thug Lovin’,” and more.

Eventually, after Lil’ Mo and Vita joined Ja for a raucous performance of “Put It On Me” and Joe gifted Remy Ma and Ashanti with Birkin bags, the Bronx rapper formally issued an apology – even if their names were misspelled.

“Shout out to the ladies,” he wrote. “Very sorry if i disrespected i love vida and lil Moe I’m super sorry love my sisters.”

The comments by Joe haven’t been the only ones fans found ire with. In May, he referred to his Terror Squad friend DJ Khaled as the “Quincy Jones of Hip Hop” following the release of Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album in April.

“People take away the greatness from Khaled and they say, ‘Well he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and puts them on the same song,’” Joe told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the Drink Champs podcast. “There’s a million DJs and producers that try that, and those ain’t hit records. And it’s been a long time since we heard Nas and Jay-Z on what to me sounds like a smash hit, like a smash hit that can play on the radio, is streaming incredibly. So Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip-hop right now.”

We wonder if Joe will give a breakdown of his Verzuz the same way as his classic rundown of Dipset and The LOX, which birthed his “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price” quotable. Check out Mo and Vita’s performance of “Put It On Me” with Ja from Verzuz below.

RELATED: Scene Of The Crime: Fat Joe’s The LOX vs Dipset Recap Is The Only One You Need

RELATED: Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn’t Want “The Smoke” In A Verzuz

RELATED: Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre Festival Fiasco

Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments [Watch]
10 photos
fat joe , ja rule , lil mo , vita

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Courtney B. Vance Honors Michael K. Williams At…

 2 hours ago
09.15.21
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Scarface Recovering After Receiving Kidney Transplant

 2 hours ago
09.15.21

Kanye West Made Collaborators Wear ‘Donda’ Merch &…

 2 hours ago
09.15.21
VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule

Fat Joe Apologizes To Lil’ Mo & Vita…

 5 hours ago
09.15.21

Idris Elba To Return In Netflix’s ‘Luther’ Feature…

 5 hours ago
09.15.21
13 items

Diddy Responds To Jermaine Dupri’s VERZUZ Challenge, Fans…

 7 hours ago
09.15.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

 19 hours ago
09.15.21

Lizzo Celebrates Her Mom’s Birthday By Gifting Her…

 21 hours ago
09.14.21

Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot Announces…

 23 hours ago
09.14.21
2021 Lollapalooza - Day 2

Giveon Announces ‘Timeless Tour’

 1 day ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close